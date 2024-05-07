Army Kills IPOB/ESN Commander, ‘Ojoto’, Three Others In Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed the IPOB/ESN commander-in-charge of the Ihietukwa camp in Imo State, Tochukwu aka Ojoto along with three others in an operation.

The Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA based on Intelligence, said it killed the assailants on May 6, after raiding the area of Udda, Ihittukwa and Orsumoghu in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“During the special clearance operations, troops came in contact with the terrorists who expectantly employed Improvised Explosive Device IEDs to stop the advancing troops.

“However, the gallant joint troops with superior firepower forced the criminals to withdraw in disarray.

“In the encounter, 4 of the irredentists were naturalised and others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One of the IPOB/ESN commanders, TOCHUKWU AKA OJOTO in charge of Ihietukwa Command despite many charms on his body was neutralised.”

The troops also recovered items including one AK 47 Rifle with two magazines, two automatic pump action guns, three handheld Baofeng radios, one laptop and one Techno phone from the hideouts.

Others are car keys, substances suspected to be Marijuana, Baifran currencies, Quantity 5 IEDs, IEDs-making materials, batteries used in the detonation of the IEDs and assorted charms.

The Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA; Maj-Gen Hassan DADA assured Nigerians of peace and stability in the region.

“The general public is enjoined to continue providing timely, reliable and credible information through its Toll-Free line 193 and press Option 2 to speak directly to a representative,” the Army said.