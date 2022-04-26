Army Kills Two IPOB/ESN Members, Arrest Four Others In Imo

Troops of the 34 artillery brigade of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, killed two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) and apprehended four others in Imo State.

The Army Public Relation Officer, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Onyema said the troops were on a routine patrol around the Aluminum Company and All Saints Church, along the Orsu-Orlu road, when the suspects launched a failed attack on them.

“On sighting the patrol team, the criminal elements opened fire and Launched grenade attack on the troops. The vigilant Troops responded with superior firepower, neutralizing two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee In disarray.

“In a hot pursuit that followed the encounter, Troops arrested four of the fleeing gunmen and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police Grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, Five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, two Motorcycles, Four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID Cards, aphrodisiac, charms and the sum of Sixteen Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Naira only.

“Preliminary investigation on the suspects’ mobile phones reveals gory pictures and videos depicting scenes of Cold blooded murders, corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals,” he said.