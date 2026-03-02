Army Major, 10 Others Dead As Soldiers Thwart Terror Strike On Military Bases

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, repelled coordinated attacks by suspected ISWAP fighters on Forward Operating Bases in Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram in Borno State between February 28 and March 1, 2026.

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Lt Col Sani Uba, the military said the attacks were successfully foiled, with troops retaining control of all positions.

According to him, FOB Mayanti came under heavy attack on February 28, adding that troops repelled the assault and later recovered five bodies of the attackers.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI have once again demonstrated resilience and battlefield dominance by decisively foiling coordinated ISWAP attacks on FOBs Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram, while intensifying offensive operations across Sector 2.

Five of the terrorists were killed in Mayanti, three at Gajiram and two during the Gajigana attacks.

“The failed assaults, launched between the late hours of 28 February and early hours of 1 March 2026, underscore the growing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained pressure on their enclaves, logistics corridors and leadership structures.

“While the attack on Gajigana was successfully thwarted, troops maintaining full control of their position, the encounters at Mayanti and Gajiram resulted in significant terrorist casualties and the recovery of substantial combat equipment.

“OPHK’s sustained offensive posture continues to deny terrorists freedom of action, forcing them into disorderly retreats with heavy losses.”

He said items recovered included three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs and quantities of 7.62mm ammunition.

Uba also confirmed that an officer was killed during the encounter.

“On 28 February 2026, FOB Mayanti came under heavy attack by a large number of terrorists. Gallant troops held firm despite intense enemy fire, as reinforcements fought through ambush and IED threats to rout the attackers.

“Exploitation confirmed five terrorist corpses and the recovery of three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs and large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, with blood trails indicating additional casualties. Sadly, an officer paid the supreme price,” he said.

Uba also said at about 1:15a.m. on March 1, terrorists attacked FOB Gajiram using PKT guns, RPGs and armed drones, adding that the attackers were repelled with support from air assets.

“Similarly, at about 0115 hours on 1 March 2026, terrorists armed with PKT guns, RPGs and armed drones attacked FOB Gajiram but were repelled by determined troops supported by air assets.”

“Three terrorist bodies were recovered along the withdrawal route, alongside four AK-47 rifles, five anti-tank bombs, three locally fabricated mortar bombs, one armed drone, six fully loaded 7.62mm NATO magazines, barbed wire cutters, specialised ammunition, poisoned arrows and other items abandoned in flight, while one wounded soldier was airlifted by a Nigerian Army Aviation helicopter for advanced medical care,” Uba said.

He noted that the attack on Gajigana was also thwarted, with troops maintaining control of the base.

In separate operations in Sector 2, Uba said troops engaged suspected terrorists at Kayawa Village, forcing them to flee and abandon a tricycle, three motorcycles and five bicycles.

“In related offensive actions under Sector 2, troops engaged terrorists at Kayawa Village, forcing them to flee and abandon a tricycle, 3 motorcycles and five bicycles.

“Troops destroyed identified life-support structures, arrested two confessed ISWAP logistics suppliers and recovered drugs and medical consumables used for treating wounded terrorists.

“Additionally, during an ambush around Bulturam Corner and Dadingel in Gujba LGA, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, a bicycle and other sundry items.

“All locations remain firmly under own control, and the scale of recoveries and confirmed enemy losses further underscores the degrading combat capacity of ISWAP elements, “ the statement added.