Army Meets With Stakeholders, Community Leaders Over Insecurity In Plateau

The Headquarters 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) held a stakeholders’ meeting with community leaders from Fann District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Division Nigerian Army, Major Aliyu Danja disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting, held at the Headquarters 3 Division Auditorium Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Jos, was geared towards fashioning modalities to deal with the increasing spate of criminalities including arms proliferation and cattle rustling in Fann District.

Recalled that 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN recently concluded a follow-on operation in Fann District following the killing of an officer of OPSH during a raid at gunrunners’ hideout at Sangasa on July 10, leading to the recovery of over 30 assorted weapons as well as military accoutrements.

In his opening remarks, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN/General Officer Commanding 3 Division expressed displeasure over the continuous acts of a select few individuals in Fann district which have culminated in loss of lives and property despite efforts to checkmate the ugly trend.

He further pointed out that the criminals perpetrating the violence and criminalities in Fann District hibernate within the communities and some are well known to the community members.

The GOC/ Comd OPSH further emphasised the negative impact of criminal activities on the stability and security of the district. He added that the criminals were perpetrating these acts for their own interest and not for the benefit of the community.

He further noted that the criminals attempt to give ethnoreligious colourations to the security situation in the area to incite people to create favourable conditions for their selfish agenda to thrive.

In their separate remarks, the Gwom Rwei of Gwol, HRH Da Edward Gyang, the Gwom Rwei of Fann, HRH Iliya Dashwei and the Honourable Member, Plateau State House of Assembly representing Barkin Ladi Constituency, Hon Philip Jwe acknowledged that the communities in Fann District have not done enough in their responsibility of guiding their children with good morals.

They apologised for the ugly incident and promised that the perpetrators of criminalities in Fann would be fished out, while soliciting for continuous engagement.

The President Berom Youth Moulder Association, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, on his part also appreciated the activities of the military, while urging to promote the youths involvement in the war against insecurity and criminalities in the state.