Army Pulls Out Of Okuama 8 Weeks After Laying Siege Over Slain Personnel

The Nigerian Army has finally withdrawn its personnel from the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where 17 of its personnel were gruesomely murdered.

The Army’s withdrawal comes nearly eight weeks after its personnel besieged the communities in a cordon and search operation for the perpetrators of the incident.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja’s vow to maintain a military presence in the community until all perpetrators were apprehended and the stolen arms from the slain personnel were retrieved.

Confirming the development, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, announced to its residents that the Army agreed to withdraw its officers from Okuama upon many deliberations and collaborations.

He said, “I spoke with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Monday, 6th of May, and as of today, 8 of May, 2024, the Military have withdrawn from Okuama. With this development,

“I want to express my deep and profound gratitude to Mr. President, the COAS, and the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army for their understanding and cooperation.

“In my engagements with them, they demonstrated the highest level of concern and care for the plight of the displaced persons. To God be the glory that we have achieved an amicable resolution.”

Since the incident on March 14, residents of the community have reportedly wandered around neighbouring communities and the forest for shelter, following the military’s presence.

The state governor while addressing the matter said, “As the people of Okuama start the process of returning to their homes, I pledge the commitment of the Delta State Government to make that process smooth and seamless.

“After a personal assessment of the community on 20th of April, 2024, we have since commenced setting up an internally Displaced Persons camp at Ew to serve as a transition to aid their rehabilitation.

“We shall render all the necessary assistance they need to enable them to settle down quickly and joyfully in Okuama.”

Oborevwori further noted that given the sensitivity of security matters, it was pertinent to handle the situation with tact and wisdom while hoping that such an incident never reoccurs in the state.