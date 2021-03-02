Army Reacts To Fire Outbreak, Says No Life Lost

Nigerian Army Headquarters has revealed there were no casualties recorded during the fire Outbreak at it headquarters.

In a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, on Tuesday, the army said the “minor fire incident” was caused by an electrical spark.

According to him, the incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

He explained that the complex was currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

He added that the Nigerian Army Fire Service Department had since put out the fire.

In his word: ” No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex,” he said.