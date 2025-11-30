Army Rescues 12 Abducted Teenage Girls In Borno

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

A military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the victims, aged between 15 and 20, were abducted on Nov. 23 while harvesting crops on their family farmlands.

The source said the girls were freed on Saturday following a swift intelligence-driven operation in the southern Borno axis.

He said the rescued girls, identified as Fatima Shaibu, Fatima Umaru, Hauwa Abubakar, Saliha Muhammed, Sadiya Umaru, Amira Babel, Zara Adamu, Nana Shaibu, Zainab Musa, Zainab Muhammed, Jamila Saidu and Hauwa Hamidu, had been evacuated to a military facility for medical care, psychological support and debriefing.

According to him, their recovery has brought relief to the community, which had been tense since the abduction.

“The military high command commended the troops for their gallantry and acknowledged the role of local informants whose timely intelligence aided the operation.

Advertisement

“Troops are sustaining aggressive operations to track ISWAP remnants and prevent further attacks on civilian communities.

“We urge residents to continue supporting military operations by providing credible and timely information,” he said.