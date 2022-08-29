Army Urges Abia Community Not To Panic, As Shooting Exercise Begins

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Abia State has appealed to the people of the community not to panic as the brigade concludes plans to hold range classification shooting for troops.

The Army in a statement on Monday through it Acting Assistant Director Public Relations Officer 14 Brigade, Lieutenant Omale Innocent Prince, said the week-long exercise which commences Monday 29 August to Friday 2 September 2022 will involve the firing of live ammunition at the range site.

According to the Army spokesperson, “The Headquarters 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, will commence range classification for its troops at the range site in Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia, Abia State.

“The weeklong exercise is scheduled to commence on Monday 29 August to Friday 2 September 2022. It will involve firing of live ammunition at the range site.

“In view of the above, you are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public and enjoin them not to panic, especially the communities around the Barracks.

“In this regard, the populace and farmers are to steer clear of the general area during the exercise.

“Thank you for your usual cooperation, and accept my esteemed regards”.