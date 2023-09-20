Arrangements To Transfer Boy With Missing Intestine To UK Hospital In Final Stages Before He Died – LASUTH

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has revealed that arrangements to transfer a boy with an alleged missing intestine, Adebola Akin-Bright, to Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK, were in the final stages before he died.

The 13-year-old boy passed on Tuesday evening after two surgeries performed in a private hospital and a corrective surgery at LASUTH.

While commiserating with the family of Adebola, LASUTH expressed optimism that the appropriate professional body would step in to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Suffice it to say that arrangements to transfer Debola to the reputable Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK had been carried to the final stages by the hospital management before he passed on yesterday.

“We are hopeful that the appropriate professional body will eventually step in to unravel the circumstances of Adebola’s death,” the hospital management said in a statement on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the mother of the patient, Abiodun Deborah, had pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son’s intestine after undergoing corrective surgery for intestinal obstruction in July at the government hospital.

Abiodun said her son was referred to LASUTH from Obitoks Medical Centre, Alimosho, where he had undergone surgery previously for a ruptured appendix, and another surgery for intestinal obstruction.

She alleged that after the corrective surgery at LASUTH, to her surprise, she was informed by the Consultant that her son’s small intestine was missing.

However, reacting, LASUTH denied culpability in the alleged missing intestines of Adebola.

The hospital stated that during the reconstructive surgery that its consultant paediatric surgeon and team carried out, certain strange and shocking findings were observed.

According to LASUTH, the mother of the patient was informed about the findings, “which were obviously from the previous surgeries, but she remained in denial. At the appropriate time, the video will be shown.”

At plenary on September 4, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, had set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged disappearance of the intestine of the boy.

The committee, which is headed by the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, visited Adebola earlier Tuesday before he passed on.