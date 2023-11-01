Arrest Of NLC President Height Of Irresponsibility, HURIWA Tells Police IGP

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun to immediately release the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)Joe Ajaero.

This is as HURIWA referred to the arrest as “an outrageous betrayal of constitutionalism and an egregious affront to Human Rights” while calling for the sanction of the Imo State Police commissioner.

HURIWA revealed this in a communique signed by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

The communique reads, “The irrational, unconstitutional and illegal arrest of the NLC President Mr Joe Ajaero by the police in his line of legal duty as the President of the NLC, is a confirmation that the police indeed has become a willing political tool to be used to oppress workers and civil rights activists.

“The Nigeria police has degenerated to the lowest level as we write. The newly confirmed inspector General of police Kayode Egbetokun has become a tool in the hands of the Imo State governor, Mr. Hope Uzodinma, so much so that the police opted to hold a so-called seminar for officers in Imo State in which the incumbent governor is fighting tooth and nail to win re-election by all conceivable and inconceivable means.

“The IGP has even gone as far as using the photo of the Imo State governor alongside his own and that of President Tinubu and made it the official banner hoisted in front of the force headquarters in Abuja”.

Speaking further HURIWA alleged that the arrest of Ajaero by the police is a sign that the November 11 governorship election in the state might be manipulated by the police.

It added, “How do we know if the police are not already compromised to manipulate the November 11 2023 poll in Imo State even when both the Chief of Defence Staff and NSA Nuhu Ribadu made heavy weather of the so-called resolve of the government to organise a free, fair and transparent election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States?

“The arrest of the NLC President is the height of irresponsibility on the part of the police commissioner who wants to turn Imo State into a ‘terror territory’, whereby opposition activists are not allowed to operate.

“This tyranny must end or the police will soon realise that they are planting the seed of a revolution that will sweep across the length and breadth of Africa’s biggest democracy.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Ajaero was arrested by the Imo State police in Owerri the state capital today.

Further efforts to speak to the Imo State Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye at the time of filing this report were abortive.