Arrest Peter Obi, Face Severe Consequences – Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal Dares Tinubu

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has dared the Federal Government to arrest former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi over planned nationwide protests and face severe consequences.

Aggrieved Nigerians who complained about hardship have planned to stage national protests to draw the government’s attention to their plight.

But the presidency has blamed Peter Obi for being behind the protest, warning of the consequences.

A statement by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had blamed Peter Obi for the looming protest, tagging the former governor of Anambra State, an IPOB apologist.

But Babachir Lawal denied Peter Obi was behind the protest and warned against arresting the ex-Labour Party candidate because it could be a “catalyst for chaos.”

Lawal, speaking to newsmen, said, “Bola Tinubu (president) should not use a forceful approach with the protesters. They mean well for the country. If they go out to protest and there is an attempt to forcefully stop them, that will be the catalyst for chaos.

“Tinubu should remove Bayo Onanuga from his position because he doesn’t mean well for his government. His outbursts are inflaming Nigerians rather than pacifying them. When you are in government, you don’t insult the people.

“I don’t know if Onanuga was the spokesman of the Motor Park Touts Association before he got his current appointment. They said he is educated, but it doesn’t show in his behaviour. He has an in-built disdain for people, and it shows in the way he talks.

“I don’t expect a presidential spokesman to come out and say the planned protest is being organised by Peter Obi. If Obi had the character that Onanuga is ascribing to him, this government would have been down a long time ago.

“How can you say Obi has anything to do with the protest? Even to complain, Obi will not let you accompany him.

“It is one of the reasons why some of us just kept away from him. When you insult him, he will not reply. He will just go about doing his own business.”

Lawal dared the government saying, “Let them arrest him if that is their plan and see the consequences. I know that is what Onanuga is working towards.

“Anyone asking Tinubu to arrest Peter Obi doesn’t mean well for him. It is like they took cyanide with their own hands and swallowed it.

“I really don’t know what Onanuga’s problem with Igbos is. Igbos are good people. They are our classmates from primary, secondary schools to university. They are our business partners; they are our neighbours.

“We buy things from them. An Igbo man in my village is the one selling local gin (ogogoro). He left his village and settled down in my village. He is married and has farmlands.

“Tinubu is a good man, but he is surrounded by sycophants like Onanuga who will not tell him the truth,” Lalwal said.