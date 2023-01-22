Arsenal Beat United To Retain Five Points Lead On Premier League Table

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal have increased their chances of winning their first league title after almost two decades.

Advertisement

The Gunners defeated Manchester United 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday leaving them just five points ahead of Manchester City.

United are the only team that have won Mikel Arteta’s men in the 2022/2023 league season.

Arsenal were the first to concede courtesy of the 17th-minute strike by Marcus Rashford.

But Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah replied the goal seven minutes later.

Arsenal Vs United 2022/2023 Premier League/Theguardian

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead in the 53rd minute but was short-live after Martinez got United the equalizer to level 2-2.

Nketiah’s 90th-munite strike which was validated by VAR put Arsenal 3-2.

Arsenal are 50 points, while the closest contender City are 45 points on the table.

The Red Devils are third on the league table with 39 points.

Meanwhile, City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 earlier on Sunday.