Arsenal Defeat Crystal Palace In Premier League Opener

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Arsenal grabbed their first win of the 2022/23 premier league season after defeating Crystal Palace by two goal to nil in the opening game of the new season

Gabriel Martinelli’s 20th minute header put the Gunners ahead in the first half before a Marc Guehi own goal in the 85th minute sealed the win and secured all three points to move Arsenal to the top of the premier league.

After enduring a fortuitous last season, Mikel Arteta’s men showed an exceptional display of determination, dominating the London derby at the Selhurst Park.

New signings Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus also showed promise with Zinchenko assisting the first goal.

With the win Arsenal are off to a promising start as they hope to secure champions league football ahead of next season.