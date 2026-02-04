Arsenal Edge Chelsea To Reach Carabao Cup Final

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal booked their place in the Carabao Cup final after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Chelsea in the second leg of their semi-final clash, sealing a 4–2 aggregate triumph on the night.

In a tense and closely contested London derby, both sides struggled to break the deadlock for much of the encounter, with defensive discipline and midfield battles dominating proceedings.

Just when the tie appeared to be drifting towards a stalemate, Kai Havertz struck late to hand the Gunners a decisive win and confirm their passage to the final.

The goal proved to be the difference on the night, adding to Arsenal’s advantage from the first leg and extinguishing Chelsea’s hopes of a comeback. Mikel Arteta’s side showed composure and resilience to see out the closing stages, ensuring their return to a major domestic final.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to the final, where they will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United, with the second leg of the other semi-final still to be played.

The result keeps Arsenal firmly on course for silverware this season, while Chelsea are left to reflect on another missed opportunity in domestic cup competition.