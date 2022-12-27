Arsenal Extends Premier League Lead With Impressive Comeback

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal have extended their lead on the English Premier League table after overturning a one-goal deficit to defeat West Ham United by three goals to one.

The Gunners had trailed their London neighbours after William Saliba brought down Jarod Bowen and Said Benrahma converted the resulting penalty.

Arsenal found back their footing in the second half with youngsters Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah getting on the score sheet.

Saka’s left-footed strike drew Arsenal level in the 53rd minute while Martinelli converted Xhaka’s pass to put the hosts ahead five minutes later.

Eddie Nketiah’s sublime strike in the 69th minute completed the victory for Arsenal at the Emirates with former manager Arsene Wenger in attendance.

Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last nine premier league fixtures winning their last four, they are also seven points clear atop the league table.