Arsenal Maintain Impressive Run With Burnley Victory

Arsenal continued their stunning form with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday to go seven points clear on the Premier League table.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice were enough to earn them their fifth win in a row in the league.

Gyokeres opened the scoring with a tidy finish from a Declan Rice free kick in the 14th minute.

Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a one-handed save to deny Bukayo Saka, before Leandro Trossard had an effort cleared off the line.

Rice added the second goal with a powerful header from Trossard’s chipped ball.

Arsenal have now won seven consecutive games without conceding in all competitions for just the second time in the club’s history, previously doing so between September and October 1987.

Arteta was delighted with the team’s dominant performance while providing an update on Viktor Gyokeres, who played only the first half.

He said: “In the first half it was one of the best he’s played with us. He felt something muscular so we have to wait to learn the extent of that.

“The first half was exceptional, we scored two goals and gave nothing away. That was the platform.

‘We had to make a few changes and didn’t have that much control in the second half. Defending was exceptional again, we didn’t give anything.

“There is a reason they have lost one game in 18 months here, against Liverpool in the last second of the game.”

In the other Premier League games, Manchester United snatched a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Casemiro opened the scoring in the 34th minute to give the visitors a first half lead.

Nottingham Forest turned the game around with two goals in the space of two minutes in the second half courtesy of Morgan Gibbs-White, and Nicolo Savona.

Amad Diallo rescued a point for Manchester United in the 81st-minute with a thunderous volley to make it 2-2.

Crystal Palace defeated Brentford 2-0, Brighton earned a 3-0 win over Leeds United, and Fulham spanked struggling Wolves 3-0.