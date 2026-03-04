Arsenal Open Seven-Point Gap As City Stumble In Title Race

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Premier League title race took another dramatic turn as Manchester City dropped crucial points at home in a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal FC strengthened their grip at the summit with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

At the Etihad Stadium, City were expected to keep pace in the chase, but Forest proved stubborn opponents. In an intense encounter, the hosts were twice pegged back, leaving them frustrated as the spoils were shared a result that could prove costly in the closing stages of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Arsenal demonstrated the composure and resilience of serious title contenders. The Gunners edged past Brighton in a tightly contested affair, securing three vital points on the road to maintain their advantage at the top.

The latest results leave Arsenal seven points clear with 67 points, placing them firmly in control of the race. Manchester City remain on 60 points, though they hold a game in hand that could reduce the deficit.

With the season entering its decisive stretch, the pressure now mounts on City to respond. Any further slip could hand Arsenal a decisive edge in what promises to be a gripping finish to the campaign.