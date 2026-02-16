Arsenal Players Missing As UEFA Names Mbappe, Osimhen, 8 Others In Top 10

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As the season approaches the high-stakes knockout phase, the Player of the Month (POTM) leaderboard has become a focal point for fans and analysts alike, highlighting the standout performers who have consistently impressed over the course of the competition.

Curiously, no Arsenal player made the top 10 despite producing impressive performances during the league phase.

Arsenal got the maximum points after eight matches during the league phase with only Bayern Munich the only team which came close with 21 points after drawing one match and winning seven.

The leaderboard, which tracks player performance across multiple metrics—including goals, assists, defensive contributions, passing accuracy, and overall influence on games—provides an early indication of who could be in contention for the coveted end-of-season POTM awards.

Heading into the knockout rounds, several names have emerged at the top of the standings. Players who have demonstrated remarkable consistency, game-changing moments, and leadership on the field are all vying for the top spot.

According to UEFA, these players delivered outstanding performances over the eight matches of the league phase. Mbappé, Osimhen, and De Ketelaere each won the Player of the Match award three times, while the other players secured the award twice during this stage.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) De- Ketalaere (Atalanta) Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) Nuno Mendes (PSG) Hauge (Bodo/Glimt)

7 Yildiz (Juventus)