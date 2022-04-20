Arsenal Rekindle Champions League Hopes With 4-2 Victory Over Chelsea

Football
By Ukpe Philip
Arsenal Celebrating Goal Against Chelsea/Reuters

Arsenal’s Champions League hope is back to life after they outclassed Chelsea with a shocking 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

With the win on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta’s men are level with fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Arsenal took the lead through goals from Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, but the Blues equalised twice through Timo Werner’s deflected strike and Cesar Azpilicueta’s goal.

The goals came in more for the visitors as Nketiah grabbed a goal for the Gunners in the 57th minute.

Bukayo Saka sealed Arsenal’s victory from the spot after being brought down by Azpilicueta.

Arsenal have a crucial match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners will still face Tottenham in the league game.

Chelsea are still third place in the league with 63 points, while Arsenal have 57 points.

