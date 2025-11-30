Arteta Disappointed With Chelsea Draw

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has expressed his disappointment following the team’s disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Moises Caicedo was sent off for a foul on Mikel Merino in the 38th minute but the Gunners failed to take advantage of the numerical advantage.

Chalobah gave Chelsea the lead three minutes after the restart with a well-placed header.

Mikel Merino restored parity for Arsenal with a glancing header following a delightful cross from Bukayo Saka in the 59th minute.

Both sides failed to add to their tally as Chelsea produced a gallant performance to deny Arsenal the maximum points.

Chelsea captain, Reece James praised the team’s performance in the encounter.

He said: “It was difficult. We started well, we started sharp. It got more difficult when we went down to 10. If you look at the game collectively, we coped well with 10 against 11.

“I haven’t watched the sending off back. This is a London derby, it was always expected to be on edge with lots of cards. This is football and is what happens when everyone wants to win.

“I try to help the team as best as I can. We had the ball a lot more, we were shuffling it side to side and collecting second balls. I thought that as a team, it was a really good collective effort.”

On getting sharper: “It comes with playing consistently, playing at a high level week in, week out. It’s something I didn’t do for a long period. I’ve got a good streak to gather and it’s good to be on the pitch.”

On their young team: “The team is so young and we went toe to toe with the Premier League leaders at the moment. We didn’t show fear. We tried to come out to win the game and unfortunately we didn’t do that but there were lots of positives to take.”

“Our objective is always to win, this is Chelsea and the standards here are high. I think the performance here will speak for itself and send a message to the other teams in the league.”

Similarly, Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca said the team is heading in the right direction with the result.

He said: “I think we showed we are heading in the right direction. I always say the same. The performance has been fantastic. We were a much better team than them 11 v 11 but with 10 players, it is difficult but we dealt with it outstandingly.

“11 v 11, we were better than them. We tried to exploit the best solution, the best space. We knew the space was for Malo and Estevao on that side. Tonight we can be happy even if we didn’t win.

“I think the red card is the red card. I struggle to understand the different ways to judge. What about Bentancur to Reece? Why is one a red card and one isn’t? I think it’s a red card tonight, it’s clear. Why the difference? Is what it is.

“Moises is always the same way. Top player for us. The desire from him is to try and win the game. It’s football. It’s between Chelsea and Arsenal.

“You have to double the effort, that is the most important thing. We didn’t change a lot on the ball. We tried to go to Liam. In open play, the idea was exactly the same.

“I think we are better than last season. We are closer. We’ll see where we are in February and March and then we’ll assess our target.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was disappointed with the result.

He said: Overall I think that when you don’t win with 10 men for 45 minutes you have to be disappointed. But you have to know the week we had, a tough opponent.

“Right from the beginning you could sense how much was at stake. Every duel and action was full gas, very short sequences of play. With the 10 men we expected a different game, we plan it, we went through it in the second half. They get a free kick and they score. Then it becomes a very tricky game to play.

“It’s very tricky. They have a lot of experienced players with big personalities. They know what they are doing and who to target. We have to play all those within the game. In the end we scored, we had two massive chances as well to score and we didn’t.”

“I don’t know the right words because I’m disappointed obviously with not getting the three points against 10 men. But with everything that happened in the week, I think overall I just have to be very proud of what the team has done.”

The Gunners will return to action on Wednesday when they take on Brentford at the Emirates Stadium while Chelsea will travel to Leeds United on the same day.