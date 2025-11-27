Arteta Proud Of Arsenal Players For Beating Bayern Munich

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has showered praises on his players following their impressive 3-1 win over Bayern Munich to go three points clear on the Champions League table.

The Gunners brushed aside Bayern Munich with arguably their best performance of the season thanks to goals from Juriel Timber, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli.

The victory was Arsenal’s first victory against Bayern Munich in a decade, they are currently the only team with a 100% record after five matches.

Arteta hailed his squad’s depth, attitude, and belief following a statement win that underlined their growing status as one of Europe’s most complete teams.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of what I saw on Wednesday. I think we’ve seen a team that, in my opinion, playing against the best team in Europe has behaved with a real presence, authority, determination, and belief, and that’s what I wanted.

“You need some huge performance individually. We certainly had that. We took our moments, and I think overall, we just have to win the game.

“They are incredibly well coached, they have so many solutions and talent. We knew it was going to be a long match, but I think the way we played individually, I think everybody excelled at this level. And that’s what you have to do if you want to win against these teams.”

Arteta was also asked about the impact of his substitutes, all three of whom contributed to the decisive goals.

He said: “Yes. I mean, everybody’s ready. Whether it’s a starter and a finisher, the impact that the boys are having is tremendous because we have dealt with a lot of injuries this season already. But, the fact that everybody’s raising the level is hiding a lot of those issues, and I’m very pleased because, everybody’s important. We’re gonna need them, and I’m happy that the ones that even given the chance, they’re constantly taking it.”

He also emphasised the importance of trust and readiness across his squad.

Arteta also provided an update on Leandro Trossard’s injury, and the return of Martin Odegaard after he limped off in the first half of the encounter.

He concluded, “With Leo, he felt something. We didn’t wanna take any risks. I don’t know the extent of that injury or if it’s an injury. And Martin, yeah, is our captain. Great to have him back in the team and contributing. So he’s welcome.”

Arsenal are currently leading the Champions League table by three points, and they are also six points clear on the Premier League log as they aim for an incredible double.

The Gunners will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.