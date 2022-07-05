Asari Dokubo Attacks Peter Obi’s Record In Anambra

Ex-militant and founder of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has labeled Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, a scam, stressing that the former Anambra State governor was deceiving his supporters.

Obi decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in May and subsequently won the presidential ticket of the Labour Party.

Since joining the LP, his political profile has risen sharply, especially on social media.

While many of his admirers describe him as the candidate Nigeria needs, analysts have expressed doubts about his capacity to win the presidential election.

Dokubo on Tuesday via a Facebook post on Dokubo Asari Justice Foundation page, stated that the OBI-dient movement of the former Anambra State governor cannot succeed “because it is going nowhere”.

Dokubo claimed that Obi cannot contend with candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the PDP — Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively.

He also downplayed Obi’s achievements as a governor, saying the money he saved was child’s play to what Governor Nyesom Wike (of Rivers State) spends.

Wike is a two-term governor of the PDP.

“There is a scammer in town,” the ex-militant declared, warning that, “Peter Obi is scamming people with lies and people are believing him.

“This is nauseating. Peter Obi was a governor of Anambra state for eight years.

“Anambra State is one of the advantageous states in Nigeria because of the people. They have Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi. These are the biggest goldmines in Nigeria after Lagos, Port Harcourt and Aba.

“They said he saved seventy-something billion. What is seventy-something billion? The money that Wike toys with in Rivers.”

Rivers State however is an oil producing state. It receives one of the highest monthly allocations from the federal government apart from its huge internally generated revenue.

But Dokubo questioned Obi’s managerial skill and said he cannot be compared to the candidates of APC and PDP.

“How would you compare Obi with Tinubu or Atiku? What is his antecedent? Lies. You are showing documents. Who showed that you rejected the lands? All these small small [sic] scams, who dem wan do naw [sic]?”

THE WHISTLER contacted the Director General of Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe but he did not pick his call and failed to respond to text message sent to his phone.

Okupe is also a temporary holder for Obi’s running mate.