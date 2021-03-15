Asari Dokubo Declares Self Biafra Leader To ‘Salvage’ Ndigbo, Names Others

47 SHARES Share Tweet

An ex-militant in the Niger Delta region, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has announced himself as the leader of the “New Biafra De Facto Customary Government” citing Injustice and marginalisation of Igbo in various zones of the country as the reason.

Dokubo’s declaration was contained in a statement issued by one Uche Mefor, described as the Head of Information and Communications of the new group.

The statement, issued in Warri, Delta State on Sunday, also named George Onyibe as secretary of the group and Emeka Esiri as the officer in charge of its legal matters.

According to Dokubo, the new body would take care of the current insecurity challenges facing Ndigbo as well as focusing on science and technology to make life easier for the people.

According to him, in the efforts to achieve the set goals, the group shall never go into war with anybody.

In the same vein, he reiterated the group’s determination to take care of the needs of the people.

Dokubo listed the group’s paramount agenda as comprising “security by securing the lives and properties of our people, we are going to invest everything we have in science and technology to increase the scientific and technological discoveries, fabrications and making life easier for our people through science and technology.

“We are going to pursue vigorously the education of our people, we are going to make sure that we feed ourselves.

“You are all aware of the recent plot where they decided to stop food from the north. They failed woefully, they will continue to fail.

“The Government of Biafra States will look to make sure that we only eat what we can produce.

“Nobody can stop us. Nobody can blockade us as they did in the first war. We’re not going to fight any war with anybody, we’re walking to freedom.

“We will not shoot any gun with them, they will prepare their weapon but they will have nobody to kill with their weapon.

“We as people have resolved that as Biafra, it is time for us to take our destiny in our hands and bring freedom to ourselves and our children and the generation of Biafrans yet unborn.

“I hesitate a little but thank God that it’s time for us to do our duty and our service to motherland. I have accepted this role. I have dedicated my life a hundred percent to play this role.

“My first act today in taking this position is to name those who would be on the driver’s seat to navigate through this period of tempest, this period of uncertainty with me.

“I want to call on our brother, George Onyibe to come on board to join as the Secretary of the de Facto of Biafra. He will take care of administrative, day to day administration of the Biafra State.

“I also call on our brother Emeka Emeka Esiri to take care of legal needs of this nascent government.

“My brothers and sisters, the four of us will kick start the process, others will come onboard. We want volunteers who are committed. We want volunteers because there is nothing anymore. We are people who have volunteered to salvage ourselves and the rest of us.

“I also call on Biafrans in the various province of the Biafra nations in Aba, Abakaliki, Anang, Awka, Calabar, Degema, Eket, Nsukka, Ogoja, Oji River, Onitsha, Okigwe, Portharcourt, Uyo, Yenegoa, Opobo, Owerri, Orlu, Umuahia province.

“We are going to proceed to set up provincial structures of government starting with provincial assemblies and provincial governance and administrators.

“Let nobody be mistaking that a Biafra will be worse than Nigeria. There is nothing that will be worse than what we are facing in Nigeria.”