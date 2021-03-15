Asari Dokubo’s Plan To Form Biafra Gov’t ‘A Joke’ – FG

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has reacted to alleged plans by Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, to form what he called the ‘Biafra Customary Government (BCG)’ in the country.

Dokubo, according to reports, had named members of his supposed government.

But reacting on Monday, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described Dokubo as “a joke” and urged the public disregard his alleged formation of a parallel government in the country.

Mohammed stressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would not be distracted by the former militant leader’s antics.

“He wants to form a phantom government and run a phantom government. I think he is free to do so.

“This administration will not be distracted. We have so much work to do that we are no keen on giving any attention or time to a joker like Asari Dokubo. I think he is just looking for attention,” he said.

The minister urged Nigerians to, “just take it (Dokubo’s declaration) as one of these entertainment things.”

Earlier, reports had quoted Dokubo as saying it was “time for us to take our destiny in our hands and bring freedom to ourselves and our children and the generation of Biafrans yet unborn.”

A statement signed by BCG’s head of information and communications, Uche Mefor, quoted the former militant leader as saying: “My first act today in taking this position is to name those who would be on the driver’s seat to navigate through this period of tempest, this period of uncertainty with me.

“I want to call on our brother, George Onyibe to come on board to join as the secretary of the defacto customary government of the State of Biafra. He will take care of the administrative, day to day administration of the Biafra State.

“I also call on our brother Emeka Emeka Esiri to take care of the legal needs of this nascent government.

“My brothers and sisters, the four of us will kick start the process, others will come on board. We want volunteers who are committed, we want volunteers because there is nothing anymore. We are the people who have volunteered to salvage ourselves and the rest of us.

“I also call on Biafrans in the various province of the Biafra nations in Aba, Abakiliki, Anang, Awka, Calabar, Degema, Eket, Enough, Nsuka, Ogoja, Oji River, Okigwe, Onitsha, Opobo, Orlu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Umuahia, Uyo and Yenegoa province.

“We are going to proceed to set up provincial structures of government starting with provincial assemblies and provincial governance and administrators.”

Dokubo added that, “Nobody can stop us. Nobody can blockade us as they did in the first war. We’re not going to fight any war with anybody, we’re walking to freedom,” he said.

“We will not shoot any gun with them, they will prepare their weapon but they will have nobody to kill with their weapon.”