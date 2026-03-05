ASOPADEC Ready To Support PWDs

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( ASOPADEC ), has expressed its readiness to support persons living with disabilities in the state through partnership and improve their welfare and standard of living.

The General Manager of the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( ASOPADEC ), Dr. Joshua Onyeike, made this pledge on Thursday, during a courtesy visit by members of the Abia State Association of Blind Persons at his office, in Umuahia, Abia State.

He assured the group that the Commission would explore polices and programmes to help and support person living with disabilities.

“You are all special members of the society and we will not stop supporting you in any way we can, through friendly policies and programmes that will help you grow and improve your quality of life,”

“Do not let this challenge serve as a hindrance, work hard and develop yourselves,”he said.

He revealed that the Commission had recently visited the homes of persons with disabilities and other less privileged groups in the state including the School for the Blind in Afara in a bid to support and enhance the welfare programs carried out by the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the Abia State Association of Blind Persons, Deacon Isaac William, praised Dr. Onyeike for his contributions.

“We are extremely grateful for your commitment and support during last year’s White Cane Day Celebration and towards the welfare of persons with disabilities. I pray that the Almighty God strengthen you,” William said.

He appealed to the Commission to provide some necessary materials such as, white canes, braille materials, and computers to support members of the association in their daily activities.

He further announced that Dr. Onyeike had been appointed the group’s Patron in acknowledgement of his humanitarian efforts and encouraged him to carry on impactful work.