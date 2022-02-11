Assassins Diverted Villagers’ Attention Before Killing Top Kaduna Govt Official

Unknown armed men have reportedly assassinated the Director of Operations of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, following an invasion of his residence located in Barakallahu community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The District Head of the community, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the assassins attacked a nearby community to divert attention and make the Killing look like a general attack.

He stated that the assailants had stormed the victim’s residents, “killed him and left the community”.

Abdullahi disclosed that they “did not take anything in his house neither did they attack the guard and his wife”, adding, “it is simply a case of assassination”.

Reports said the criminals had reportedly attacked a nearby community to divert the attention of the community where they had assassinated the deceased.

“Even the other village that was attacked, no life was lost, they just caused commotion and left. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack,” Abdullahi added

The head of the community further disclosed that the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa had visited the scene of the crime

Barakallahu community, located along kaduna-Zaria road, is about five kilometres away from Kaduna metropolis.