Asset Sales Not Targeted At Funding Budget Deficit, Says FG

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Dismisses Claims Of Budget Being In Shambles

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, says the Federal Government’s proposed sale of some public assets is not primarily aimed at funding Nigeria’s budget deficit but at unlocking value from underperforming national investments.

Recall that on Monday, the Federal Government said it plans to begin selling selected state-owned assets to private investors in 2026 as part of its broader economic reform agenda.

Finance Minister, Wale Edun, speaking at the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia, said the government is still finalising the assets to be offered and the transaction timeline.

He noted that ongoing reforms have boosted investor confidence, with the administration prioritising public-private partnerships, increased investment, and macroeconomic stability to drive job-rich and inclusive economic growth.

Advertisement

Speaking on ARISE Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Bagudu dismissed claimed that the sale is to fund Nigeria’s budget deficit.

He explained that although asset sales could generate immediate revenue, the broader objective is to improve productivity and attract investment into sectors where government holdings have not delivered optimal returns.

“Sale of assets is not to look for money to pay off deficit. Yes, the deficit may benefit from it, but that is not the main purpose.

“Government has held too many assets that are not generating value for Nigerians, and there are opportunities for investors to come in so those assets can contribute to national prosperity,” he said.

He cited Nigeria’s oil sector as an example, noting that despite an estimated capacity to produce about three million barrels of crude oil per day, actual output remains below 1.5 million barrels.

Advertisement

He also pointed to the country’s gas reserves, estimated at about 210 trillion cubic feet, with less than seven per cent currently utilised.

According to him, such gaps highlight the need for fresh investment and better asset management to boost productivity and national revenue.

Bagudu further referenced concerns about the performance of state-owned refineries, noting that even after roughly $1.5bn had been spent on rehabilitation, profitability challenges persisted.

“We just saw when NNPC admitted that in spite of spending about $1.5bn on the refineries, they are not working profitably. So why hold on to assets that are not delivering value? Bringing in investors can help put them to better use,” he added.

Furthermore, Bagudu defended the Federal Government’s economic reforms, insisting they are yielding results.

However, he acknowledged that more work is needed to ensure broader inclusion and sustainable growth.

Advertisement

Speaking in regards to the second National Economic Council (NEC) national conference held recently, Bagudu said the gathering provided an opportunity for government officials, development partners and stakeholders to assess progress and refine economic strategies.

He explained that the conference, convened by Vice President Kashim Shettima as Chairman of NEC, allowed participants to reflect on reforms undertaken over the past two and a half years and shape the upcoming Renewed Hope National Development Plan (2026–2030).

“We are delighted the conference took place because it allowed us to take a step back, look at what we have been doing over the last two and a half years and ask what we have done well, what we can do better and what we can do differently.

“It is not a monologue it is a dialogue where we share what government is doing and also listen to others,” he said.

He noted that a key strategy emerging from the discussions is a nationwide programme to turn Nigeria’s 8,809 wards into centres of economic prosperity through collaboration among federal, state and local governments.

According to him, mapping each ward’s economic potential and addressing poverty drivers will help mobilise businesses and economically active residents to generate growth at the grassroots level.

He also highlighted agriculture as a critical focus area, citing data indicating about 42 million Nigerian households are engaged in some form of agricultural production.

“How do we ensure these households are rewarded for their hard work and modernised quickly enough so they generate more income and contribute to national growth? That is part of what the reforms are trying to address,” he said.

Responding to criticisms that President Bola Tinubu’s reforms may have disadvantaged certain regions, particularly northern Nigeria, Bagudu dismissed the claims, insisting the policies were national in outlook and impact.

“It is unfair to assess President Tinubu based on regional sentiment. The reforms were necessary to stop economic decline, generate resources for all tiers of government and support development across the country. Local governments and states in the north, like elsewhere, are now better funded because of these reforms,” he stated.

He added that increased revenues have enabled governments at various levels to pursue infrastructure projects and socio-economic programmes aimed at improving living standards nationwide.

The minister also rejected assertions that Nigeria’s budget was in disarray, acknowledging fiscal pressures but stressing that revenue-expenditure gaps are common globally.

“We are not where we want to be, and we admit that. Historically, we have underinvested and our economy is smaller than its potential.

“But saying the budget is in shambles is incorrect. Many countries face revenue challenges and mismatches between income and expenditure. That is part of democratic budgeting,” he said.