ASUP Issues Strike Notice  Over FG’s Failure To Appoint New Rector For Offa Polytechnic

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic Offa Chapter, has issued a 15- day strike notice as a result of the Federal Government’s failure to appoint a substantive Rector for the institution.

Advertisement

The institution’s former rector, Dr. Latif Olatunji, completed his tenure and left office since 12 January 2022, after which Dr. Larongbe Akanbi Afolabi was appointed in acting capacity.

Afolabi was appointed on 13 January 2022 and has spent almost 10 months in contravention of the polytechnic act which allows a maximum of six months.

The strike notice was announced in a statement signed by the Chairman of the ASUP at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, M. I Atilola , and the Union’s General Secretary, Yemi Alabi.

The statement reads, “We refer to several entreaties, letters, admonitions, agitations, appeals and requests by Sister Unions on the immediate need to pursue the appointment of a Substantive Rector for our institution as a matter of urgency and are hence compelled by an astute sense of duty to take drastic actions to ensure the appointment is done without further delay.

“You will recall that the interview process for rectorship was concluded in January and three names were forwarded to the Minister of Education for onward transmission to the Visitor who was supposed to in turn appoint The Rector within reasonable time. We would also like to intimate you that a sister polytechnic, The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro commenced, their rectorship race in March 2022 and have already been given a Substantive Rector.

Advertisement

“Premised on this, the Union is compelled to take a decisive action by invoking the provision of the Trade Dispute Act in the form of Strike action. In view of this, the Union iś hence giving the Council a 15-day Notice of Strike Action to prevail on the Visitor to appoint a substantive Rector.

“We are anticipatory that all machinery will be employed to mitigate the strike action within the 15-day window.”

Out of the 28 applicants , the names of the best three candidates for the rectorship position were sent to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, after the institution’s Selection Board recommended the persons to the Governing Council.

The three names recommended for appointment as new rector, based on their performance during an interview ,are Dr Raji, Sarafa Adebayo, Dr Kadiri, Kamoru O and Dr. Akinde, Mukail Aremu.

THE WHISTLER reported that following the recommendation, the minister of education recommended Dr. Kadiri, who came second, to the President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as new rector. However, the President disagreed with the recommendation and instructed his chief of staff to convey his approval of Dr. Raji, who came first in the interview, as the next rector of the institution.

The Minister has since refused to act on the president’s order, a development that has stalled activities at the polytechnic.