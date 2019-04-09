ASUP Threatens Strike Over FG’s Failure To Implement Agreement

Advertisement

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to embark on one-week national strike over non implementation of agreement with the Federal Government.

The National Publicity Secretary, (ASUP), Mr Chris Nkoro, said the decision was taken during the 94th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union, held on Monday at the Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, Kaduna State.

Nkoro, however, did not say when the strike will commence.

He said,“The union views the persistent lethargic disposition of the Federal government and its agencies towards re-negotiation of FGN/ASUP agreement as a ploy to cripple the system and perpetuate suffering on members.

“The NEC urges the federal government to without further delay, commence the re-negotiation process.

“The NEC, sadly observed that while the union had agreed on the terms of enrolling of the sector into Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), some rectors have continued to use backhand ploy to enroll some institutions without recourse to our union’s documented peculiar concerns.

“The NEC therefore calls on government to promptly call these erring rectors to order.”

Recall that the union had embarked on a two-month industrial action over non implementation of the said agreement by the federal government. The strike was suspended early February.