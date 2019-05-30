ASUSS Applauds FG For Establishing Secondary Schools Commission

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has applauded the Federal Government over the establishment of a National Secondary Schools Commission.

The Union’s National Chairman, Dan Omaji, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti to expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its courage to establish the commission.

Recall that, the Federal Government approved the establishment of a Secondary Education Commission to oversee the operations of secondary schools in the country.

Advertisement

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, disclosed this on Tuesday 21st of May 2019 in Abuja at a valedictory news conference, said President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave approval to the establishment of the commission.

Omaji noted that the establishment of the commission is a product of the long-drawn advocacy by stakeholders in the education sector, particularly ASUSS.

ASUSS, he said, was convinced that the commission would improve the quality of secondary education in terms of unified and regulated curriculum.

Advertisement

“It will also improve the recruitment of qualified personnel into the teaching service as well as improving government funding in the sector

“We call on the Federal Government to make appointment of membership of the commission competitive so as to pave way for the emergence of core professionals that will drive the process

Advertisement

“Government must also ensure that practising and retired secondary school tutors should be considered as they are the direct stakeholders of the sector

“Representatives of tested parents should also be considered in such positions,” he said.