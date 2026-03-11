ASUU Faults TETFund Over Support For Private Institutions

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has accused the Tertiary Education Trust Fund ( TETFund) of “dropping the ball” by supporting private institutions, contrary to its mandate to strengthen public universities.

Speaking at the presentation of 82 academic textbooks on Wednesday, ASUU President, Dr. Chris Piwuna expressed disappointment, saying that TETFund’s support for private institutions undermines its core objective.

“ We are not happy that is happening because the chairman Board of Trustees, TETFund, as a former lawmaker, knows TETFund was established on the principles of accountability, equity, and the fact that TETFund would be used to strengthen public institutions. That has constitutional, ideological, and practical implications.

“TETFund has strict auditing and accounting procedures that are oversighted by the National Assembly. Private institutions do not have any oversight by the National Assembly. So you can’t use funds from TETFund to sponsor any private institutions.

“Also, TETFund is supposed to strengthen the public institutions, and it is not for commercial reasons. Our churches that have universities and some other organisations, even members of the church cannot sponsor their children to those universities. So TETFund cannot continue to subsidise people who have gone into business as private universities,” he said.

Piwuna argued that TETFund’s actions might incentivize private individuals to keep establishing universities for commercial gain, just like some state governors are doing.

“If TETFund continues to support private institutions, we believe it will incentivise private individuals to continue to establish private universities. Because TETFund will be there after all state universities are doing same too,” he said.

He called for stricter scrutiny of operations of universities, citing concerns over accountability and mismanagement of funds and also expressed concern over performance of Centers of Excellence established by TETFund.

“Sometimes I have argued, Chairman of board of TETFund that sometimes you even give too much money to universities and they are not accounting properly for it. So you have plenty of money being given to universities. They have not utilised it, or they mismanaged it, and they come back.

“I think there should be more scrutiny about what’s been going on especially the centres of excellence. TETFund just added about six more now, centres of excellence. I don’t think the centers that you had earlier on are doing well at all.Most of them are not doing well. Majority of them are not doing well. They must be made to account for those monies.

The ASUU President warned that the union would beam its searchlight on Vice Chancellors and universities, ensuring accountability and proper management of funds.

“We are going to turn our searchlights on vice-chancellors and our universities. Honestly, we will. Because funds are not being properly managed at the university levels. And we are going to take them up to make sure that they are accountable,” he said.