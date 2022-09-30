ASUU: FG Fails To Yield To Lecturers, Insists On IPPIS

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embrace its salary payment platform — Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) — instead of insisting that the FG pays lecturers through their own newly developed platform — the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Meanwhile, the FG made a fresh offer asking that the union to allow a modification of the IPPIS to reflect the peculiarities that UTAS makes provision for.

The call was made when the House of Representatives met with ASUU leadership as well stakeholders on Thursday in Abuja, over the ongoing 7-month strike by the union and the crisis between them and the FG.

Speaking during the meeting, the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the report of the stakeholders’ roundtable, as well as the recommendations of the parliament, would be ready soon, adding that ASUU should try to accept the recommendations in good faith so that the schools could reopen.

“I believe this would be, hopefully, the last meeting we are going to have on this matter because from here, the leadership of the House will put together our reports, our recommendations, and our thoughts and take them to Mr. President.

“I am hoping that whatever we have done, ASUU will accept it in good faith—this is an independent arm of the government—and that the government will accept it in good faith as well so that our children can return to school, which is what this is all about,” he said.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, also added that the ASUU needs to allow its members to receive payment through IPPIS because the government cannot run two parallel payment platforms for its workers because of the enormous financial implication.