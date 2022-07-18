ASUU: Flight Operations May Be Grounded As Aviation Unions Threaten Solidarity Strike

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers have threatened to embark on a solidarity strike to further press home the demand of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The Unions called on the federal government to urgently and in the interest of the nation put an end to the lingering strike embarked upon by ASUU.

A statement signed by NAAPE’s Deputy General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime said the refusal of the federal government to honour the agreement signed with the union since 2009 is very disturbing considering the negative impact the prolonged strike will create in the life of these children.

It said, “NAAPE, therefore, completely supports the position of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress to embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27, 2022 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria Public Universities and others.”

Also, in another statement on Monday, the General Secretary of ANAP, Abdulrasaq Saidu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly put an end to the ongoing strike action.

ANAP noted that the continuing stay at home of students of tertiary institutions has added to social vices in the country.

The group also threatened that they will join in the strike in solidarity by closing the aviation industry if the government does not take urgent necessary steps to address ASUU’s demands.

ANAP further noted that the over four months strike has ridiculed the educational system and made it a laughing stock before the world.

The union wondered why ASUU, NASU, and others had been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement.

ANAP noted that education remained the bedrock of any nation aspiring for greatness, saying that ASUU strike will eventually lead to a regrettable situation in future if not well handled.