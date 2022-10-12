ASUU: ‘Lecturers Will Get Backlog Of Salaries But Students Will Pay Accumulated Fees, Rents’- Unizik Undergraduates Lament

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As hope brightens for a possible call-off of the eight months’ industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, some students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Wednesday, reacted to their accumulated house rents.

One of them, Ejike, who lives at a private hostel at Ifite, said, “I pray that we resume our academic activities. But my greatest fear is the accumulation of my house rent.

“It expired in April, and I have not renewed it because of the strike. I have not been answering my landlord’s calls because he has been threatening to eject me even when I am not in school.”

Ifeoma Ejike is in the Faculty of Engineering of the university. She said, “Students are the victims of this ASUU strike. The lecturers and non-academic staff members will be paid their backlogs, but students will pay the accumulated school fees, arrears of house rents, hurried academic activities, among others. The federal government should also look into our plights.”

A landlord, who does not want his name mentioned, said, “We built our houses to make profits. Some borrowed from banks. We also train our kids and feed them. The rented houses are our investment. Tenants must settle my rent totally. I have about thirty students in my house.”

ASUU embarked on the strike on February 14 this year to demand the fulfillment of FG’s agreements with the union, including appropriate funding of university education.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja last week ordered ASUU to call off the strike ‘with immediate effect.