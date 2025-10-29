ASUU Seeks Wamakko’s Intervention To End Dispute With FG

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to Senator Aliyu Wamakko to intervene in its lingering dispute with the Federal Government.

Led by its National Vice President, Professor Chris Piwuna, members of the union visited Senator Wamakko at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, urging him to use his experience, credibility, and influence to help restore constructive dialogue between the union and the government.

During the meeting, ASUU emphasised that its appeal was not politically motivated but borne out of the desire to find a lasting solution to the issues that have repeatedly disrupted academic activities across the country.

Professor Piwuna noted that the continuous breakdown in communication between the two parties has deeply affected the nation’s education sector, with students and parents bearing the greatest burden.

“We are confident that Senator Wamakko’s intervention can bridge the existing gap between the Federal Government and ASUU. Our goal is to ensure stability in the university system and to prevent future disruptions that have so far hindered academic progress.”

The union outlined key expectations from the senator’s involvement, including facilitating discussions between ASUU leadership and the Federal Government, urging both parties to recommit to the implementation of past agreements, and developing a structured framework for continuous engagement to avert future crises.

ASUU also urged the lawmaker to work with relevant Senate committees and the Ministry of Education to ensure accountability in policy execution and funding commitments.

Responding to the appeal, Senator Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto State and current lawmaker representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, assured the delegation of his commitment to restoring normalcy in the education sector.

He described the persistent disputes as detrimental to national development and promised to deploy his legislative experience and political goodwill toward achieving a sustainable resolution.

“I will do everything within my capacity to see that peace returns between ASUU and the Federal Government.”

“Our children deserve uninterrupted learning, and the country must not continue to suffer the consequences of avoidable crises in our universities.”