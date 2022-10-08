ASUU Should Obey Court Order, UNN Lecturer Cries Out

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, weekend, advised the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to obey the Appeal Court order to call off the union’s seven months’ old strike to ease the pressure on the lecturers.

The lecturer, a professor of industrial physics, told our correspondent in Enugu, on condition of anonymity, that the situation has gotten so bad that ‘it is time to call it off to enable us to earn October salaries’.

He said, “The federal government holds the power, and their scheme is to use hunger to make us return to classroom. The court rulings in FG’s favour are a pointer that they want to deal with us.

“We have maintained good resilience and fought a good fight. We don’t have other sources of incomes. So far, banks are happy to give us overdrafts, but their interest rates are becoming too high.

“A majority of us want to return to work to be able to fend for our families. We have learnt our lesson, which is to diversify our sources of incomes henceforth.”

A worker at Nsukka Microfinance Bank, Uche, said, “Most banks that the lecturers domiciled their accounts in will smile when the strike is called off. We are willing to lend them any sum they want. The interest rate is fixed, but their case is that of a compound interest.”

The Appeal Court yesterday ordered ASUU to obey the ruling of the National Industrial Court by resuming classes immediately, otherwise the union would abuse court orders and would lose the right of appeal.

It would be recalled that President Muhammad Buhari, yesterday, sought the approval of N470bn to revitalize tertiary institutions as well as enhance salaries of lecturers.

The president disclosed this during the presentation of the 2023 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

A part of what informed the ASUU strike is the failure of the federal government to properly fund the university education in line with the union’s agreement with FG.