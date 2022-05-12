ASUU Strike: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Ngige To Meet With University Lecturers Thursday

Education
By Busayo Agbola
Buhari-and-Gambari
L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari and Ibrahim Gambari

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will hold a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday.

The meeting will also include other registered trade unions in Nigerian universities alongside identified interest and civil society groups.

The meeting was announced in an invitation sent to the media and signed by the labour ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun.

“The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will host a Tripartite-Plus meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other registered Trade.

“The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Agboola Gambari, will chair the meeting,” the message read.

