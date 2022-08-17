ASUU Strike Committee Meets Following Unfruitful Meeting With FG

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Strike Coordinating Committee of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has met to make further decisions concerning the ongoing strike by the Union.

This comes after the Union had a meeting with the Federal Government yesterday to discuss a possible end to the strike.

THE WHISTLER reported that the meeting did not yield any positive results as the FG did not have any new offers for the ASUU leadership and instead begged them to put an end to the ongoing strike.

The strike, which began on February 14th, is now in its 6th month. ASUU embarked on the strike to compel the government to fulfill its demands which include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement, among others.