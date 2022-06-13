ASUU Strike Example Of APC Government’s Corruption – Bishop Oyedepo

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Ota, Ogun state, David Oyedepo has insisted that the current government of the ruling All Progressive Congress is the most corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

The cleric who spoke during the church’s special prayer for Nigeria on Monday, cited the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (which began on February 14) as an example.

Oyedepo, who has been critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, explained that corruption is when a Government claims inability to meet ASUU’s financial demands which has kept children out of school, yet its Accountant General allegedly stole N80 billion.

He said: ” Many children are out of school; there is nothing to pay to get them to school.

“Under this wicked government, selfish, self-centered, what a fight against corruption.

“You were all deceived; you can’t be corrupt and fight corruption.

“You heard of Accountant General, N80biliion; all they need to get the universities up and running is less than N80billion.

“Are they interested? Their children are not there.”

Recall that the AGF, Ahmed Idris was accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of diverting about N80b.

He was subsequently arrested by the antigraft agency on May 16 and later released on administrative bail.

The federal government, however, suspended Idris on May 18.

Update on the recovery, prosecution or otherwise of the AGF regarding the funds has not been made known to the public by the antigraft agency, as of the time of this report.