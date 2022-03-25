ASUU Strike: NANS Asks Students To Occupy Streets Of Abuja In Protest 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has directed students to take to the streets of Abuja in protest of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The association urged the students to occupy the streets with cooking pots, mattresses, and other personal items.

The NANS President, Sunday Asefon, made the call on Friday in a letter to zonal coordinators of the union titled, ‘Urgent Notice Of Immediate Commencement Of Mobilisation’.

ASUU had commenced a four-week warning strike on February 14, 2022, to intensify its demands which include the renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Upon the expiration of the four-week strike on March 14th, the body extended the strike by two months.

ASUU said the decision to extend the strike was to allow the Federal Government and its agencies enough time to meet the lingering demands of the union.

The Union indicated that the strike is not a fresh one but rather a continuation of the 10-month strike which began in March 2020 and was suspended on December 23, 2020.

Other demands by ASUU include payment of earned academic allowances, funds for the revitalization of public universities, pay of promotion arrears, and poor funding of state universities.

ASUU has also insisted on the government’s release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities and distortions in salary payment challenges.