ASUU Strike: NLC Protests In Kwara, Oyo, Lagos

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kwara, Oyo and Lagos states have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which began on February 14th, this year.

The NLC had previously announced that it planned to hold a nationwide protest on the 26th and 27th of July in solidarity with the Union and to help get students back to schools.

The NLC members took to the streets in Ilorin, Kwara state; Ibadan, Oyo state and in Lagos state.

The protesters in Ilorin gathered in front of the Kwara State Government House, while others stormed the Muritala Mohammed road, Post Office area of the state. The had placards with different inscription on them like, ‘ Honour and implement your agreement with ASUU’ among others.

Those in Ibadan took to the streets en masse with members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), who are also on strike, holding different placards.

While in Lagos, the protesters were out in Ikeja, taking advantage of the opportunity to bring attention to many other issues plaguing the Nigerian system.

They held placards with inscriptions like ‘Save the masses from Poverty and Hunger’ and ‘Stop the importation of petrol’ among others.

In response to the strike, the Nigerian Police as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed officials to pertinent organizations and facilities.