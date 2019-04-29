ASUU Strike Not Good For Health, Progress Of Universities- Buhari

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the continuous strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in universities, saying it is not good for the progress of the universities.

Buhari, who said this during the 41st convocation ceremony of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, also said that the strikes by the union have slowed the graduation of thousands of students.

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rashid, who represented Buhari urged the leadership of ASUU and other university-based unions to be sensitive in the pursuit of their demands for continuous peace and stability in the university system.

He said: “Since the inception of my administration in 2015, we have given appreciable priority to education and we will continue, undeterred, to invest substantially in education. Despite the numerous financial and other related challenges, government has not relented in its envisioned determination to ensure that education is revitalized in this country in the awareness that education is key to gaining access to global civilization in the 21st century.

“Obviously, industrial actions through strikes are inexorably inimical to the health and progress of any university system. It is particularly worrisome and disheartening to note the grievous loss in time and learning hours by our young men and women in their quest to graduate and join the nation building effort.”

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Hassan Sunmonu, were awarded with honourary degrees. Buhari said the awards were well deserved, considering the contributions of two personalities to the socio-economic development of the country.

The vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, said 81 got first class, 2,043 second class upper , 6,885 second class lower, 1,502, third class, 114 pass, and 178 unclassified,” he said.