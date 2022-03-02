ASUU Strike: Police Avert Students’ Protest In Anambra

The planned protest by students of various tertiary institutions under the auspices of the National Association Of Nigerian Students, NANS, Anambra State chapter, was averted on Tuesday to avoid breakdown of law and order, according to the state police command.

Our correspondent reports that the protest was in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities over the ongoing strike by university lecturers.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the police public relations officer, Anambra State Police Command, stated on Wednesday that police operatives were proactive in averting the protest.

According to him, “Following the receipt of information of the protest, the state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, deployed police operatives to different strategic areas in the state.

“The operatives were to complement already personnel deployed in those areas. They were to address any breakdown of law and order that might emerge as a result of the crowd.

“The students came out in their numbers, carrying banners and placards of various inscriptions; marched from Aroma junction along Enugu/Onitsha expressway, thereby causing temporary gridlock in the area.”

He said the personnel ‘professionally handled the situation without any record of security breach’.

According to him, “After the address by a representative from the Anambra State government at about 3pm, the protesters later dispersed. The situation is still being monitored closely.”