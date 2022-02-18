ASUU Strike: Uniport Send Year-One Students Home

University of Port Harcourt, Choba, on Friday, has asked all hundred level students of the university to vacate the campus premises with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Rigistrar, Mrs. Gloria O.Chindah, Ph.D, on Friday.

The statement reads:

SUSPENSION OF NORMAL ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES

“Sequel to the commencement of the one month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University Management has approved the suspension of normal academic activities.

“In view of this, all Year One students currently on campus are instructed to vacate their hostels and return to their respective homes. Students are advised to use the opportunity to prepare for their examination as examination will commence immediately at resumption of normal academic activities.

“The University shall duly communicate the affected students on the new date of resumption.”