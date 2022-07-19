ASUU Strike: University Students To Join NLC Nationwide Protest

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has announced that its members are ready to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its national protest in solidarity with the ongoing ASUU strike.

The NLC had announced last week in a circular that it would embark on a nationwide protest on the 26th and 27th of July “to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education”.

The NAUS, in response to the announcement, released a statement signed by its Deputy National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, indicating its intention to join the members of the NLC in the protest.

The statement reads, “The NAUS leadership is greatly indebted to the leadership of the NLC for her show of unconditional concern for the Nigerian Students. The NLC’s announcement of her resolution to stage a nationwide protest is greatly welcomed in the students’ constituency. For us, this is nothing short of a miracle; a heavenly intervention which would not have at a better time than now. We are therefore prepared and ever ready to join in this great solidarity movement with the NLC.

“In the same vein, we want to acknowledge the great contributions, perseverance, courage, and resilience as demonstrated by our members and stakeholders during the last protest in Abuja.

“Sequel to the above, NAUS shall be part of the protest nationwide to demand the immediate resolution of issues between the Federal Government and ASUU so our students can go back to the classes.

“Consequently, all NAUS stakeholders; Students’ Union Presidents, Zonal Vice Presidents, Campus Monitoring Committee Chairmen, members and the general public are hereby put on high notice to mobilise, organise and get prepared to be part of this unprecedented movement.

“By and large, all NAUS CMCs, in collaboration with their various SUG presidents, are mandated to be part of the struggle with the NLC in their various states, including the FCT.”

The Labour Congress laid out plans to hold the nationwide protest in the circular, announcing that the take-off points would be from the NLC State Secretariats in each state and the FCT.

“In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held on June 30, 2022, we have scheduled as follows the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“Take-off point is the NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja. You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilise workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance,” the circular read.

ASUU commenced its strike this year on February 14th, which means that the strike is currently in its 5th month.