ASUU Strike: Why Lecturers Cant’s Earn Double Salaries Under IPPIS– Analyst

A financial expert, Kalu Aja has explained how university lecturers could earn double salaries from more than one institution under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which they are kicking against.

The lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities has become a major concern as both the Nigerian government and the union are facing severe criticism.

Public universities in the country have been on strike since February 14, 2022 leaving students to either enroll in private universities or look for affordable schools oversees.

Many of the students are stranded waiting for the date the strike will be called off.

The government and ASUU have been going back-and-forth on the issues around the IPPIS and unpaid allowances which currently stands at N880bn.

The FG introduced the IPPIS in 2006 as a reform programme to improve the efficiency of records and payments. The new system allows payment of salaries direct to all FG employees after appropriate deductions.

The IPPIS is domiciled in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that any federal employee not captured under the IPPIS will not be paid from October 2019.

But ASUU members and all federal university lecturers are insisting on adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

In 2020, the union embarked on strike over unsettled agreement and what it described as ” massive fraud and inconsistencies ” on the IPPIS.

Earlier this year, the National Technology Development Agency (NITDA) conducted a test on the UTAS, but it said the UTAS failed the integrity test.

But Aja in a post seen by THE WHISTLER believes that both the FG and the staff union could reach an agreement on the matter.

He explained, ” IPPIS tracks earning persons. In the past, civil servants fraudulently created 100 ‘Kalus’ (accounts belonging to the same individual) and earned 100 salaries. IPPIS stopped this, now because “Kalu” ( employee) is tracked; he can only earn one salary from the FGN.

“ASUU lecturers work for one school but may be on ‘contract’ to another school. Kalu (an employee) can work in University of Nigeria Nsuka, UNN, full-time but teach in Abia State University part-time, but UNN and ASUU are paid by the FGN; thus, if Kalu (the employee) registers with IPPIS, he can’t get paid. This is what ASUU is fighting.

“This is self-serving. ASUU is bringing up an ‘excuse’ of fraud in IPPIS, great, but the central question is unanswered, UNN and ABSU are paid by the same employer, so Kalu (employee) earns from the FGN, twice.”

He argued that ASUU has no option than to enroll on the IPPIS platform, adding that they can seek a waiver from the Nigerian government.

The expert said, “Getting paid twice from same employer is illegal. IPPIS can accommodate this. Seek a waiver. Saying you don’t want to be tracked can’t fly. No exceptions, ASUU must register with IPPIS.”