ASUU Suspends 8 Months Strike

Education
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reportedly decided to suspend its industrial action which started on February 14, 2022.

Advertisement

Premium Times reports that the union made the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday.

The union will issue a press release on the development soon, a source within ASUU said.

RELATED
Education

ASUU Strike: University Students To Know Fate Thursday As Union Meets

Education

UPDATED: Appeal Court Orders ASUU To Call Off Strike

The development comes after a Court of Appeal had ordered the union to go back to class before it can hear its case with the federal government.

ASUU had in recent times also met with the executive and the legislative arms of government, assuring Nigerians of good news soon.

ASUU had demanded better funding of tertiary Institutions and welfare for it’s members.

You might also like

ASUU Strike: University Students To Know Fate Thursday As Union Meets

UPDATED: Appeal Court Orders ASUU To Call Off Strike

ASUU Will Sue FG Over CONUA, NAMDA Creation – Falana

ASUU: Corruption In Education Sector Undermining Our Investment – Buhari

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.