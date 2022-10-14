ASUU Suspends 8 Months Strike

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reportedly decided to suspend its industrial action which started on February 14, 2022.

Premium Times reports that the union made the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday.

The union will issue a press release on the development soon, a source within ASUU said.

The development comes after a Court of Appeal had ordered the union to go back to class before it can hear its case with the federal government.

ASUU had in recent times also met with the executive and the legislative arms of government, assuring Nigerians of good news soon.

ASUU had demanded better funding of tertiary Institutions and welfare for it’s members.