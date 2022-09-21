ASUU To Appeal Court Ruling To End Strike

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed that it plans to appeal Wednesday’s court ruling by the National Industrial Court which ordered the union to suspend its ongoing seven-month strike.

The union revealed this in a statement sent to its members by the Chairman of ASUU Lagos Zone, Adelaja Odukoya.

The statement titled, “NIC Back to Work Order on ASUU: Be Calm”, enjoined ASUU members to remain calm as their counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), is already filing an appeal and stay of execution of the judgment.

“Our Comrade President, Comrade Victor Osodeke, has urged members of our Great Union to remain calm as there is no cause for alarm on the back-to-work order delivered earlier today.

“Our lawyer is filing an appeal and stay of execution of the judgment. Members should remain resolute and strong. A people united can never be defeated. Solidarity without compromise,” the statement read in part.

Prior to this, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), had said that unless the government caters to the demands of the striking lecturers, it will continue with its scheduled 2-week mass protest and even disrupt the upcoming political campaigns.

While addressing a press conference earlier on Wednesday, the Chairman, NANS National Taskforce on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Ojo Olumide, said that the union would continue to ground all Nigerian public assets and hold more protests and rallies nationwide.

“For those misconstruing our struggle, we call on them to see reason with Nigerian Students and join us in the struggle to save public education in the country.

“The leadership of NANS demands a better deal for the education of the Nigerian masses because most of the children of the privileged few now study either overseas or in Private Universities established with our common wealth across the country by the same set of people we entrusted to govern us. This is more reason they will continue to turn deaf ears to the demand by ASUU for improved standards and conditions of learning in our public higher institutions.

“Our blocking of access to public roads and ports is just a warning. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiations and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerians Students who have been at home for the past Seven months.

“As we promise them that we will not allow any political campaign to hold across the country until we are back to class. This government has pushed so many Nigerians Students into depression. We say enough is enough; we can no longer bear the brunt of this avoidable crisis in our nation’s public ivory towers again,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported on Wednesday that the court granted the motion filed by the Federal Government that the strike should be suspended.

Justice Polycarp Hamman said in the interest of justice and fairness to all, he would grant the federal government’s request citing damage and conduct of parties.

Following the ruling, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) rejected the decision, calling it a betrayal of equity while adding that the court should have ordered the FG to sort out the striking lecturers instead of suspending the strike.