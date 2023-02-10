ASUU To NUC: Only Universities’ Senates Can Shut Down Schools

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has kicked against the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC) that all tertiary institutions be shut down during the period of the general elections.

Advertisement

The union condemned the directive stating that only the senate of the respective institutions can shut them down.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in an interview with Punch, adding that Universities have never been shut on account of election.

“Vice-Chancellors do not have the right to close universities. It is purely the prerogative of the universities’ Senates to either open or close universities.

“Things have gone so bad in this country that they are citing security and for this reason, we, as a union, had to look on. In all the past elections, have we ever closed the universities, and polytechnics? So, what has gone wrong? Why the desperation? Why are they punishing Nigerians? We need to ask Nigerian leaders questions because we are trying to meet up with lost time and here you are shutting down universities,” he said.

The NUC, on Thursday, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that it directed the closure of all universities from February 22 to March 14 2023 over security concerns related to the forthcoming elections.

Advertisement

Nigerian students also backed the decision of the NUC, stating that students also deserve the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, adding that the insecurity during the election period is another reason why students should be allowed to go home for the period in question.