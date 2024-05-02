ASUU UniAbuja Embarks On Indefinite Strike

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The University of Abuja branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has begun an indefinite strike to draw attention to developments bordering the union.

The union announced its decision to embark on the strike on Thursday at the end of its congress, held at the Permanent Site of the institution.

Recall union are at loggerheads with Tahir Mamman, the minister of education and the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdulrasheed Na’allah over the appointment of a new VC.

The Union had rejected an advertisement it claimed the minister had approved to seek the successor of the university’s vice-chancellor (VC).

An advertorial surfaced in a national daily on March 15 seeking a replacement for Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, the immediate VC of UniAbuja.

ASUU members, in a conference on Thursday, rejected the advert, declared it “illegal”, and stated that it was not from the governing council.

Sylvanus Ugoh, chairman of UniAbuja ASUU, said the Universities Miscellaneous Provision Act 1993 as amended, 2003, and 2012 (section 3 subsections 1 and 2) empowers only the governing council to advertise the VC’s seat when declared vacant.

He argued that no other organ or individual is legally vested with the power to initiate the procedure of appointing a successive VC.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities at the University of Abuja wishes to declare that the minister of education and the university administration acted in violation of the act and the university autonomy.

“The registrar as the custodian of the law cannot claim ignorance of the process and procedure of appointment of the vice-chancellor as stated in the act.

“Despite congress resolutions of 6th of March, 2024, which were communicated to the university administration, it went ahead to place the illegal advert.”

The ASUU leadership advised intending applicants for the position to steer clear of the advert until due process is adhered to.

Ugoh while speaking to newsmen on the strike, said it will be total and indefinite and with immediate effect.